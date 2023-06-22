Jeff A. Huggins

Jeff Huggins, 52, of Mansfield passed away on June 20, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield after a strong battle with lung cancer.
Jeff was born July 15, 1970 in Tiffin, Ohio to Fran Smith and Vince Huggins. He was a 1989 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School, where he grew his amazing skills of detailing cars. Jeff could take any vehicle, clean it up, and make it look brand new. But his true passion and talent was displayed on the soccer field. Jeff started playing soccer at the age of 4 and he never stopped. He held the perfect position of a defender with his mental toughness and determination to succeed. These attributes made him a leader on the field. His knowledge of the game along with his long career, enhanced his ability to become an excellent coach. Jeff most recently was the head soccer coach for the men’s team at the Mansfield Liederkranz.
Jeff’s dedication to the sport was passed down to so many youth and young adults in the area. He is the true definition of a “soccer legend”.
Jeff is survived by his wife Betsy, who he shared a life with for 23 years, his children - his pride and joy- Gavon and Alyse, father Vince Huggins, step-dad Buzz Smith, in-laws Steve and Deb Bowers, brother-in-law Silas (Jenny) Bowers, sister-in-law Cheryl (Jon) Gray, and a loving group of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mom Fran Smith, his brother Steve Huggins, and his step-mom Susie Huggins.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 25th from 1:00 - 3:00pm at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Jeff will be cremated and laid to rest at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to further support his children.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jeff’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or leave a message of condolence on his obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.