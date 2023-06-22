Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Jeff_A._Huggins_32aa517d-e337-4977-9640-9dcd89f7ecf2_img

Jeff A. Huggins

Jeff Huggins, 52, of Mansfield passed away on June 20, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield after a strong battle with lung cancer.

Jeff was born July 15, 1970 in Tiffin, Ohio to Fran Smith and Vince Huggins. He was a 1989 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School, where he grew his amazing skills of detailing cars. Jeff could take any vehicle, clean it up, and make it look brand new. But his true passion and talent was displayed on the soccer field. Jeff started playing soccer at the age of 4 and he never stopped. He held the perfect position of a defender with his mental toughness and determination to succeed. These attributes made him a leader on the field. His knowledge of the game along with his long career, enhanced his ability to become an excellent coach. Jeff most recently was the head soccer coach for the men’s team at the Mansfield Liederkranz.

