Jeannette Marie Bigelow

Jeannette Marie (Nettie) Bigelow, age 40, of Mansfield Ohio passed away July 17, 2023 following a Short illness. On December 30, 1982 she was born in Shelby Ohio to Douglas R Bigelow and Anne (Wetzel) Kilgore. Nettie was raised in Crestline Ohio then moved to a Heinzerling Memorial Foundation where she lived for 25 years in Columbus and recently moved to Raintree in Mansfield Ohio. Jeanette loved going to music concerts, Columbus Blue Jacket games, swimming and she love to swing. She had tons of stuffed animal toys through the years she held onto. She was always such a trooper and got over a lot of medical procedures through the years without any complaints. She always did more and beyond what the doctors said she’d do. Everyone that met her loved her. She had a bubbly personality with an infectious laugh that made you laugh. She loved being silly. She loved people, all people, and she did not discriminate, and she loved the differences in people.
She has survived by her mother, Anne M. (Wetzel) Kilgore; father, Douglas R Bigelow; brother, Clinton D Bigelow; stepdad, Philip Kilgore; grandmothers, Jane Wetzel and Audrey (Bob) Porter; stepbrother, Danny Kilgore; stepsister, Harley Rae (Sean) Kelly and a vastly expanding extensive family.
She was preceded in death by uncle, Steven Wetzel; grandfather, Franklin Wetzel; uncle, Christopher Wetzel and grandfather Hubert Bigelow.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM Wednesday July 26, 2023 at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd, Mansfield Oh 44906. Family and friends may call from 2:00-3:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Heinzerling Community, 1800 Heinzerling Dr. Columbus, Oh 43223; Heinzerling.org.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
