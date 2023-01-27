Jen_Bachelder_Jeannette_G._Walker_21d4f991-1b34-46a3-acbc-de2cf78fb449_img

Jeannette G. Walker

Jeannette Gladys Walker, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Bucyrus, surrounded by her family.

Jeannette was born in Crestline, OH on December 22, 1936, to John and Phyllis Brown, Sr. She married Corneilus on September 8, 1958, and he preceded her in death in September of 1980.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeannette Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.