Jeannette G. Walker

Jeannette Gladys Walker, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Bucyrus, surrounded by her family.
Jeannette was born in Crestline, OH on December 22, 1936, to John and Phyllis Brown, Sr. She married Corneilus on September 8, 1958, and he preceded her in death in September of 1980.
Jeannette was a graduate from Crestline High School, class of 1954. After many years of working at Timken Manufacturing, she would later retire in 2001. Jeannette enjoyed spending time with family especially her children and grandchildren. Jeannette found great joy in cooking for her family. Along with Jeannette’s love for her family and cooking you could often find her watching the news.
Jeannette is survived by her children: Toni Brooks of Columbus; Michael Brown, Sr. of Bucyrus; Rebecca Bonham of Winston Salem, North Carolina; Corneilus (Deanna) Walker Jr. of North Robinson; Marcella (Frank) Bolden of Bucyrus; Ricky Walker of Bucyrus; LeAnn Walker-Williams of Crestline; sister: Kathryn Canada of Mansfield. Along with her children and sister, Jeannette is survived by her 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 17 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jeannette was preceded in death by siblings: Wayne "Dickie" Brown, Sr., William “Gates” Brown, John Brown, Jr., and Elaine Floyd.
Friends may call on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at First Baptist Church, 212 East Livingston Avenue, Crestline. Funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Frank Bolden officiating. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children Research Hospital.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jeannette or to the Walker family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Jeannette Gladys Walker.
