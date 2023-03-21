Jeanette C. “Jan” Heaton, 88 years old of Mansfield quietly passed away on Thursday, March 16,2023. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 2, 1935, she had many talents over her lifetime. She was a great artist, organist and hairdresser.
Jan loved the outdoors and was always teaching her grandchildren about “nature.”
When the weather was warm you would find her walking around the yard or sitting at her table with her gardening hat on, she was always writing her “book.” Jan was quick to lend a hand to anyone that needed it and never met a stranger.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Heaton; mother and step-father, Estelle and George Tachuk; father, Raymond Ratliff; sister, Grace Flaesgarten; and son, John Colosimo.
Jan is survived by her son, James (Lori) Colosimo; daughter, Lucy (Sean) England; grandchildren, John Colosimo Jr, Holly (Brandon) Colosimo, Elisha (Brian) Zerman, Joshua (Liz) Colosimo, Michael Colosimo, Eric (Shaina) Dillon, Anthony (Haley) Dillon, and Alayna (Kane) Dillon; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.
Private services are being held for the family. Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.
