Jeanette C. "Jan" Heaton

Jeanette C. “Jan” Heaton, 88 years old of Mansfield quietly passed away on Thursday, March 16,2023. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 2, 1935, she had many talents over her lifetime.  She was a great artist, organist and hairdresser.

            Jan loved the outdoors and was always teaching her grandchildren about “nature.”

