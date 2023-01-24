Jason Auck

HOWARD: They say the strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other- much like the fierce loyalty and love Jason gave to his family throughout his life.
Jason Wayne Auck passed away on Friday morning January 20, 2023. He was 45 years old. He was born on December 13, 1977 to parents Richard Wayne and Bonnie (Dyer) Auck in Crawford County, Ohio. Growing up in the area, Jason attended and graduated from Northmor High School in 1996.
On May 29, 1999 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Allison Bond, and they shared 23 wonderful years of marriage and almost 30 years of life together.
Jason worked at Kokosing Construction Company as a job site coordinator and equipment manager for the last 16 years.
In his spare time, he was an avid golfer, playing in many leagues throughout the area. He loved cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. Jason was an extremely gifted drummer and played the drums in various worship bands throughout the years. But above all else, Jason cherished and loved his family fiercely. He had an incredible work ethic, and he took pride in providing for his family. Jason was also a natural helper, always knowing what someone needed and never hesitating to jump into action at a moment’s notice. He always put others needs before his own. He had an incredible smile and loved to laugh as well as make others laugh.
He is survived by his loving wife Allison Auck, children Abigail Auck, Jonah Auck, and Logan Auck, parents Wayne and Bonnie Auck, brother Ryan (Jennifer) Auck, nephews Hunter Auck and Gavin Auck, niece Julia Auck, as well as numerous beloved friends.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Betty Auck, and aunt Betty Ann Wert.
The Auck family will receive friends on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 10 a.m. until noon in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Jason’s life will begin immediately at 12 p.m. Pastor Rick McCartney will speak. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
For contributions in his memory may be made at the funeral. Please, make checks payable to The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jason's family
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
