Jason Auck

HOWARD: They say the strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other- much like the fierce loyalty and love Jason gave to his family throughout his life.

Jason Wayne Auck passed away on Friday morning January 20, 2023. He was 45 years old. He was born on December 13, 1977 to parents Richard Wayne and Bonnie (Dyer) Auck in Crawford County, Ohio. Growing up in the area, Jason attended and graduated from Northmor High School in 1996.

