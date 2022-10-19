Janiece E. Yosick

Janiece E. “The Mayor” Yosick, 85, of Mansfield, passed away at Arbors of Mifflin on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Janiece was born on November 6, 1936 in Bucyrus, Ohio. She was the daughter of Leroy and Beatrice (Hertzhog) Rettig. She was a graduate of Bucyrus High School. Janiece spent 3 years in Hawaii with her husband, Charles Yosick Sr., while her husband was deployed during the Korean War. She took pride in her appearance, always matching her bow for every occasion and outfit. A wonderful homemaker, Janiece took pride in her home and caring for her family. She was very personable and could talk to anyone. Always rooting for the underdog, Janiece saw the good in everyone and was a cheerleader for all. She loved the Lord and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a member of VFW Women’s Club and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed the sunshine, loved to read and was a continual learner as she could work the computer well.
Janiece leaves behind her son, Chuck (David) Yosick Jr.; her daughter and best friend, Leilani (Susy Salazar) Yosick; her grandchildren, Robert, Craig, and Trevor (Randal) Yosick; her great-grandchild, Kaitlyn Yosick; her sister, Joyce Leeth; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Yosick, Sr.; her two brothers; and three sisters.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Janiece will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2281 Village Mall Dr. #5, Ontario, Ohio 44906 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
