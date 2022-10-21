Janice D. Bowman, age 80, formerly of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2022, at the Knott County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hindman, Ky.
Born April 1, 1942, in Dema, KY, to Miles and Alta (Layne) Hall she had been a Shelby resident since 1961. A 1961 graduate of Wayland High School, Floyd County, KY she had worked at Cornell's Laundromat and was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Church of God, Hannah Rd. in Mansfield. Janice loved to shop and enjoyed traveling, especially her trip to Israel.
She is survived by three brothers, Charles “Bear” Hall of Dema, KY, Jerry Hall of Frankfort, KY, and Garnis Hall of Shelby, Ohio, two sisters, Eleanor Bettac of Shelby, and Priscilla Huff, of Dema, KY: nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, James Vernon Bowman, parents, five brothers, Glenn, Edgar, Maynard, James and Larry Hall, and three sisters, Fonda Sparkman and Emogene Hall, Christine Nickles.
Family and friends are invited to visitation at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, OH on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Yates officiating. Interment will follow funeral services at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
