Janet R. Keller, age 81, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at UH Samaritan Hospital in Ashland.
Born September 17, 1941, in Inez, Kentucky to Alfred and Darcus (Hensley) Stepp, she had been a Shelby resident since 1958. Janet was a thirty year employee of Business Forms retiring in 1999. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Shelby, the Moose auxiliary, V.F.W. Auxiliary and Order of the Eastern Star Rizpah Chapter #153.
Janet was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, quilting and knitting. A social butterfly, she loved being with friends and above all she cherished the time she spent with her family and children.
Surviving are her husband Dahryl Keller whom she married April 1, 1957; three sons Dahryl Glen (Cathy) Keller of Inez, Kentucky, Charlie (Emily) Keller of Shelby, Keith Keller of Tiro; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers Joe Stepp, Jim (Mary Jo Stepp) all of Shelby; many half and step siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous church friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Rachel Stepp; sister-in-law Della Stepp; and two grandchildren Amy and Nicholas Keller.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 PM Monday, October 17, 2022, at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Pastor Brad Gentille of the First Baptist Church of Shelby will officiate.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Shelby at 185 S. Gamble St.
