Janet R. Keller

Janet R. Keller, age 81, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at UH Samaritan Hospital in Ashland. 

Born September 17, 1941, in Inez, Kentucky to Alfred and Darcus (Hensley) Stepp, she had been a Shelby resident since 1958.  Janet was a thirty year employee of Business Forms retiring in 1999. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Shelby, the Moose auxiliary, V.F.W. Auxiliary and Order of the Eastern Star Rizpah Chapter #153. 

