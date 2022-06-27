Janet Louise Gerhart passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home on June 24, 2022 at age 80.
Janet was born August 3, 1941 to Chalmer and Grace Snyder. She graduated from Union High School in 1959. Her final resting place will be at the Pavonia (Milton) Cemetery in Mansfield, OH near her old stomping grounds where she loved to play as a child.
Janet lived a full life devoted to God and her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a member of Diamond Hill Cathedral Church for over 40 years, where she met many of her dear friends. She enjoyed acting in various roles in the dinner theater presentations at church, as well as working in the Bible Museum. She often sent cards to those who needed encouragement and would persuade as many people as possible to sign and send cards along with her.
Janet worked for several years at The Bookery where she had the privilege of helping countless people pick out a bible to read and cherish. She also enjoyed writing poetry and often included an original poem with her birthday cards for others.
The matriarch of a very large family, Janet was deeply loved and honored. She is survived by her brother, Donnie, her children, Jeff (Robin) Gerhart, Greg (Tina) Gerhart, Julie (Tom) Murphy-Theodore, and Cindy (Keith) Strickler, her grandchildren, Adam (Abby), Maggie (Dan), Kamin (Kristy), Jateona, Laurale (Daniel), Soren, Brennan, and Sarah. Surviving great-grandchildren are Grace, Mckenzie, Alexis, Jake, Audrey, Nate, Elijah, Miliah, Khloe, Adalynn, and Sophia. She is also survived by Phyliss Rhodes, her best friend of 74 years, nieces & nephews who were dear to her, and many close friends and pastors.
Janet joins her parents, her brothers and sisters, Roma, Shirley, Dan & Don, and her grandson, Aaron Gerhart in heaven.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Diamond Hill Cathedral Church, 500 Tingley Avenue, Mansfield. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Following the memorial will be a brief graveside service at Pavonia Cemetery, 1945 Pavonia West Rd, Mansfield. A meal provided by Diamond Hill Cathedral will be held at 500 Tingley Ave after the graveside service. The family requests “yella” (yellow) flowers for those who will be sending floral arrangements.
“Surely Your goodness and unfailing love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will live in the house of the Lord forever.” ~Psalm 23:6
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
