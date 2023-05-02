Jordyn_Schaich_Janet_L._Knight_13f644c4-401d-4a58-902b-9c23bb7faaab_img

Janet L. Knight

Janet L. Knight, age 88, of Shelby, died Monday afternoon, May 1, 2023 at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Galion.

Born October 11, 1934 in Shelby to the late James W. and Helen K. (Laubie) Southard, she was a 1952 graduate of Shelby High School. Janet had been employed at Shelby Mutual Insurance Company and later Miami Systems from where she retired after more than 20 years of service. Following retirement, Janet enjoyed working for Marvin Memorial Library.

