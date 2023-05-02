Janet L. Knight, age 88, of Shelby, died Monday afternoon, May 1, 2023 at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Galion.
Born October 11, 1934 in Shelby to the late James W. and Helen K. (Laubie) Southard, she was a 1952 graduate of Shelby High School. Janet had been employed at Shelby Mutual Insurance Company and later Miami Systems from where she retired after more than 20 years of service. Following retirement, Janet enjoyed working for Marvin Memorial Library.
A member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby and living in the adjoining property, Janet often made meals for the Sisters of St. Francis when they were teachers at St. Mary School and housed in the convent- now the parish center. For 12 years, Janet served on the Shelby Planning Commission and was a lover of all animals- especially cats. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were so very special to her.
She is survived by her children: Amy (Jim) Adkins, Michael (Beth) Knight, Ronald (Stephanie) Knight, II, and James (Michelle) Knight; grandchildren: Derek Knight, Katelyn (Michael) Garza, Hannah Knight, Allison Knight, and Charlie (Lauren) Adkins; great grandson: Bentlee Garza; sisters: Mary Ann (Roger) Payne and Sally (Jim) Dunbar; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ronald E. Knight, Sr. whom she wed on November 14, 1953 and preceded her in death on July 26, 2014.
Family and friends are welcome to attend graveside services on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery, South Gamble Street, Shelby with Fr. Chris Mileski officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or to the Richland County Humane Society via their website, www.adoptourstrays.com.
Care for Janet and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Online condolences may be left for Janet on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Knight as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
