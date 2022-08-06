Janet Ann (Myers) Shenberger, age 87, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born February 10, 1935, in Mifflin, Ohio, to the late John and Urath (Frietchen) Myers. She was valedictorian of Hayesville High School, graduating with the Class of 1953. She remained close with her classmates, attending dinners and reunions over the years. Janet was a longtime member of First English Lutheran Church and Order of the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter #17. She was employed at Tappan for several years before raising her family and then returned to work several more years. Janet’s family was very important to her and she cherished the time spent with them.
Janet is survived by three children, Cathi (Michael) Kelley, Kerri Golden (Richard Ayala) and Robert (Juanita) Shenberger; five grandchildren, Chelsea (Trent) Branam, Colby Titus (Mahaley Nemtuda), Isaac Golden, Samuel Golden and Jacob Shenberger; and two great-grandchildren, Addilyn Titus and Russell Branam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shenberger; two sisters, Helen Myers and Mabel Myers; and two brothers, James R. Myers and Donald D. Myers.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.
