Janelle Lorraine Straw

Janelle Lorraine Straw, age 32, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, following a brief illness.

Born February 8, 1991 in Shelby to Ken and Janet E. (Anderson) Straw, she had been a Shelby resident until 2008 when moving to Grand Rapids, MI. A 2009 graduate of Comstock Park High School in Michigan. She then went on to further her education at Aquinas College where she received her Bachelors degree in Sustainable Business. Janelle returned to her hometown of Shelby in 2018, and was a member of the Shelby FOE post #763. 

