Janelle Lorraine Straw, age 32, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, following a brief illness.
Born February 8, 1991 in Shelby to Ken and Janet E. (Anderson) Straw, she had been a Shelby resident until 2008 when moving to Grand Rapids, MI. A 2009 graduate of Comstock Park High School in Michigan. She then went on to further her education at Aquinas College where she received her Bachelors degree in Sustainable Business. Janelle returned to her hometown of Shelby in 2018, and was a member of the Shelby FOE post #763.
Janelle was a rock & roll trivia fanatic and a lover of Led Zeppelin. An avid Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions football fan, she looked forward to discussing football games with anyone who would listen. She enjoyed traveling and white water rafting with her family. Janelle will be remembered as a "tree-hugger". With her love for politics and devotion to the environment, she was passionate in her efforts to better the world. Janelle was a loyal friend and had a contagious laugh; she brightened every room she entered. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her father, Ken Straw, her half-sister, Amy Betch, and her aunts Dr. Christine (Jon Pagenkopf) Straw of Milwaukee and Dr. Lorraine Straw of Milwaukee, as well as numerous other relatives and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet E. Straw in 2003 and her uncle Dr. Gregory Straw, maternal grandparents, Earl and Jane Anderson and paternal grandparents Dr. Norman and Elvanor Straw.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 4:00-6:00pm. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 6:00pm with Pastor David Sipes officiating. A live stream of services will begin at 6:00pm via the Barkdull Funeral Home Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BarkdullFH
In place of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be made in the form of donations to the family in care of Barkdull Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs.
