Jane A. Kindinger

Jane Ann Kindinger, 89, of Crestline passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Sunbury, Ohio at the Country View of Sunbury Nursing and Rehab Center.
Jane graduated from Crestline High School in 1951 and then continued her education at Saint Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. She was an excellent Registered Nurse at Crestline Memorial Hospital her entire career. She loved caring for patients and helped many family and friends with their healthcare over the years.
Jane was an active member of the Calvary United Church of Christ (UCC) in Crestline, where she was involved in numerous groups including Tabatha Society and Ruth Missionary Society. She also served on Consistory. Jane served on the C.A.M.P board and was active in the Annual Crestline Community Christmas. She regularly delivered Meals on Wheels for Crawford County residents and enjoyed many social clubs and organizations such as Bridge Club, Dinner Bridge, Alpha Sigma Sorority, and the Marketeers investment club. She was devoted to attending The Ohio State University football games with her husband, Don, and they attended several bowl games. Jane and Don enjoyed traveling with friends and went on a multitude of cruises.
Jane is survived by her two sons, James (Deborah) Kindinger of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Michael (Sarah) Kindinger of Key West, Florida; the daughter Jane never had, Karen Kindinger of Crestline; grandchildren, Adam Kindinger, Whitney Gattis, and Denise Platt; and great-grandchildren, Harley and Scarlet Kindinger, Dawson Gattis, Blake Platt, and Hailey Scott.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by her son, Steven Kindinger; and brother, Richard Ruhl.
Friends may call on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Calvary United Church of Christ, 511 Heiser Court, Crestline where the funeral services will follow at the church at 11:00 am with Pastor Diane Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Calvary United Church of Christ or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jane or send condolences to the Kindinger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Jane Ann Kindinger.
