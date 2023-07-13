Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Jane_A._Carmean_9d9e39eb-137e-4dac-b877-74d46f11213d_img

Jane A. Carmean

Jane Ann (Lloyd) Carmean, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. She was born on November 11, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Dr. Edwin and Ruth (Powell) Lloyd. She married her high school sweetheart, Si (Silas Earl Carmean, Jr.), on September 8, 1957.

She graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1955 and Bowling Green State University in 1958 with a B.S. in Education. She taught 1st grade in Alger, Ohio for one year before becoming a mother. Jane was a very devoted mother, and her top priority was raising her children. Through the years, she taught nursery school, was a substitute teacher, worked at Lazarus, and sold World Book Encyclopedias, Longaberger Baskets, and Tupperware.

