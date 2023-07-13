Jane A. Carmean

Jane Ann (Lloyd) Carmean, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. She was born on November 11, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Dr. Edwin and Ruth (Powell) Lloyd. She married her high school sweetheart, Si (Silas Earl Carmean, Jr.), on September 8, 1957.
She graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1955 and Bowling Green State University in 1958 with a B.S. in Education. She taught 1st grade in Alger, Ohio for one year before becoming a mother. Jane was a very devoted mother, and her top priority was raising her children. Through the years, she taught nursery school, was a substitute teacher, worked at Lazarus, and sold World Book Encyclopedias, Longaberger Baskets, and Tupperware.
Jane was a member of the First Congregational Church, where she served as a Deaconess, on the Church Life Committee, and the Hospitality Committee. She was very active in the many different churches she attended throughout her life- dedicating her time as a Stephen Ministry Leader, teaching Sunday School and Junior Church, helping with VBS, and working in the church nursery. She loved to help out wherever she was needed.
She was a very giving person and a devoted volunteer for many organizations including the Ada FISH, Ada Rescue Squad, Ohio Northern University Faculty Wives, Cub Scout Leader, Findlay Friends of the Library, Findlay High School Music Boosters President, and CASA Volunteer. She enjoyed her time with all these groups, especially the Findlay Music Boosters, but the one most dear to her heart was being a leader in the Stephen Ministry for 10 years.
Jane loved to design her own personalized computer greeting cards, often making beautiful cards for family members, friends, and very special dialysis buddies. As an avid reader, she carried books with her wherever she went. She was an excellent cook, and loved to experiment and try new recipes. Jane also enjoyed Hallmark movies. Her favorite word was “JOY”, and she was a true example of it. Most of all though, she loved being a wife, mom, and grandma- and was very much looking forward to being a great-grandma soon! Two great-granddaughters are on the way- Brynnlee Jane Ruble in August and Madilyn Mae True in January. She cherished family gatherings when everyone could be together.
Jane is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years Si Carmean, children David (Yvonne) Carmean, Karen (Brian) Smith, Robert Carmean, and Chris Carmean (Lindsey Goodman), grandchildren Andrew Smith, Shelby (Craig) True, Evan Smith, Emily (Jordan) Tackett, Annie (Hunter) Ferris, Sydney Carmean, Callie (Parker) Ruble, and Molly Carmean, sisters Betty (Scott) Miller and Bobbi Skipton, and sister-in-law Mary (Chuck) Simmons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son John Carmean, brothers Edwin Lloyd and Jim Lloyd, and sister Carolyn Mitchell.
Friends may call at the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 2-5 pm. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road, on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 1 pm. There will be a reception and visiting in Blymyer Hall after the service. Jane has requested, “No flowers, please!”, but would prefer memorial contributions be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (in memory of her son, John), the First Congregational Church, or the Ohio Bird Sanctuary.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Richland County Kidney Center for taking such good care of Jane for almost 9 years. They would also like to thank OhioHealth Mansfield, Arbors at Mifflin, and Hospice of North Central Ohio for the wonderful care given to her in the past couple of months.
