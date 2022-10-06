James William “Jim” McFarland, age 66, of Shelby, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with his family by his side.
Jim was born on November 15, 1955 in Ashland County to the late William Henry and Jean R. (Kauffman) McFarland. He was a 1974 graduate of Loudonville High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Baldwin Wallace University. Jim spent his career in the steel industry working for AK Steel in Mansfield, Timken Co. in Canton, and Nucor Steel in Marion.
Jim was the definition of outgoing. His smile was infectious and to know Jim was to know and have a true friend. He was a Harley man through and through as he thoroughly enjoyed riding and could always be found wearing a Harley shirt. Jim was an avid Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren- especially going to their sporting events.
Survivors include his children: Callie (David) Callender of Shelby, Bill McFarland of Mansfield, Maribeth McFarland (Matt Querin) of North Fairfield; grandchildren: Landon McFarland, Xavier Callender, Ryker Querin, and Jaxon Querin; longtime and loving companion: Janice Finnegan and her children and grandchildren; sisters: Ruth Brandt and Cindy (Stan) Russell both of Mansfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 2-5 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Perrysville. Jim had Harley clothing appropriate for any occasion- therefore, please know that the family welcomes you to wear yours in honor of Jim, should you choose.
Out of respect from Jim’s love for his grandsons and baseball, those wishing may make memorial contributions to either Shelby Little League or Madison Community Youth Park and those contributions may be left in care of the funeral home.
