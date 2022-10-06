Jordyn_Schaich_James_William_"Jim"_McFarland_b5b187fe-3041-4663-9637-491d59e5a97d_img

James William "Jim" McFarland

James William “Jim” McFarland, age 66, of Shelby, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with his family by his side.  

Jim was born on November 15, 1955 in Ashland County to the late William Henry and Jean R. (Kauffman) McFarland. He was a 1974 graduate of Loudonville High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Baldwin Wallace University. Jim spent his career in the steel industry working for AK Steel in Mansfield, Timken Co. in Canton, and Nucor Steel in Marion.

