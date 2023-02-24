James W. “Jim” Magers, age 89, of Shelby, died early Thursday morning, February 23, 2023 at The Willows at Willard.
Jim was born on May 7, 1933 in Tiro to the late Charles E. and Fern C. (Bilsing) Magers and was a graduate of Tiro High School. Growing up the youngest of seven children on a farm in West Liberty, Jim was taught from an early age the value of hard work- a trait that stayed with him his entire life. It was the boy from Tiro who came to Bowsher’s Bakery in Shelby for a doughnut and met the waitress, Janice H. Pfahler- certainly a life changing moment. Jim and Janice married November 28, 1952 and celebrated 69 years together until her passing on December 6, 2021. Jim’s working life began at Wilkins Air Force Depot then the Tuby before becoming a groundskeeper at Shelby Mutual Insurance. He was there until its closing and worked his remaining years at Carothers Pest Control from where he retired.
Jim was a social man and enjoyed time with friends whether that be at card club, going out to eat, SAC Club, Junior Order, or being at the Plymouth American Legion. As a hobby, Jim liked collecting Budweiser beer steins and memorabilia, having a large assortment. He and Jan loved traveling, having been on 16 cruises together all over the world- his most memorable being in New Zealand where he took a hot air balloon ride. When not traveling, Jim enjoyed projects around their home on Sunset Drive where you could always find him on the front porch.
Survivors include his five children: Marcy (Doug) Holton of St. Louisville, OH, Kim Magers of Mansfield, Kyle Perez of CA, Sally Staton (Bobby Hicks, Jr.) of Plymouth, and John (Tammy) Magers of Shelby; seven grandchildren: Melanie Tackett, Melissa Lybarger, Adam (Katie) Magers, Jessica (Steven) Bolen, Rachel (Michael) Adkins, Slade Magers, and Will Magers; 6 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. In addition to his dear wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by his grandson: Mark Berlin; brother: Charles Magers; 5 sisters: Ruth Mack, Esther Cahill, Eleanor Hench, Naomi Ransom, and Evelyn Weible; and brother-in-law: Joe Pfahler.
A private family graveside service will be held in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 where Jim and Jan were faithful members.
