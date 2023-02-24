Jordyn_Schaich_James_W._"Jim"_Magers_7b342620-af55-4dbd-b134-2135389e4671_img

James W. "Jim" Magers

James W. “Jim” Magers, age 89, of Shelby, died early Thursday morning, February 23, 2023 at The Willows at Willard.

Jim was born on May 7, 1933 in Tiro to the late Charles E. and Fern C. (Bilsing) Magers and was a graduate of Tiro High School.  Growing up the youngest of seven children on a farm in West Liberty, Jim was taught from an early age the value of hard work- a trait that stayed with him his entire life. It was the boy from Tiro who came to Bowsher’s Bakery in Shelby for a doughnut and met the waitress, Janice H. Pfahler- certainly a life changing moment. Jim and Janice married November 28, 1952 and celebrated 69 years together until her passing on December 6, 2021. Jim’s working life began at Wilkins Air Force Depot then the Tuby before becoming a groundskeeper at Shelby Mutual Insurance. He was there until its closing and worked his remaining years at Carothers Pest Control from where he retired.

