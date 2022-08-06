James Thomas Windsor Jr.

James Thomas ‘Jimmy’ Windsor, Jr., 41, died unexpectedly at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Born in Mansfield, Ohio on September 1, 1980, James was a lifelong resident of Mansfield and was educated in the Madison school system. He was employed by Meade Construction, Inc. in Lexington, involved in commercial roofing projects. James enjoyed a variety of experiences in his working life, and brought his talents as a ‘foodie’ and self-taught chef to a number of restaurants, notably J. Liu Restaurant & Bar in Dublin, Ohio.
With a bright and inquiring mind, Jimmy knew something about almost any topic. A quick study, he matched his interests—music and guitar, art and illustration--with his natural skills, becoming an in-demand DJ (DJ Bonez) and an exceptionally talented tattoo artist. He loved sports—golf, boxing, marksmanship, fishing--and football with his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.
Probably Jimmy’s greatest talent was his ability to attract friends of all ages and from all walks of life. Never shy and with an appealing personality, he could talk to anyone. He loved the time he spent with friends—laughing, cooking out, watching games, listening to music, and talking about life.
James is survived by his soulmate and wife of nearly 13 years, Mandy Cottrill Windsor; his adored sons Brayan and Bryson Windsor; daughter Alexis Cottrill; mother Barbara Wemyss; sister Lauren (T.J.) Patton; sister-in-law Taylor Cottrill; uncles Bob (Darlene) Windsor, Todd (Gina) Windsor, and Curt (Jan) Wemyss; aunt Leslie Wemyss; and Dex, Julian & Bridget Patton, his nephews and niece.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Thomas Windsor, Sr.; uncle Douglas Windsor; and grandparents Robert & Rosemary Windsor and Wilson & Loretta Wemyss.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for James by Fr. John Miller at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street, Mansfield, Ohio, at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
The family entrusted arrangements to Small’s Funeral Services, 326 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio. Words of condolence may be expressed to the family at www.smallsfuneralservices.org.
Funeral home : Small's Funeral Services
To plant a tree in memory of James Windsor, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
