James Smith

James A. Smith age 69, resident of Shelby, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home.
Born November 13, 1953 in Shelby to Ralph Thomas and Alberta (Wallace) Smith, he had been a resident of Arizona for numerous years, before moving back to Shelby in 2016. He was a 1972 graduate of Shelby High School and a retired veteran in the United States Air Force. He had worked as a parole officer for several years in Arizona immediately following his retirement. He then was employed by a private contractor to work security at the military base.
James was a proud veteran. As a very patriotic man, he was faithful to his country. He enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, and watching the Cleveland Browns. James was a selfless person and was always giving his time to help others. Above all, he loved his family and cherished their family gatherings. James considered his grandkids the loves of his life. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his two children, Trevor (Amber) Smith, and Kimberly (Keith) Wimer, all of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Anyce and Zayden Smith; siblings, Peggy (Carl) Moyer of Shelby, Anthony (Tammy) Smith of Shelby, and Clarence (Christy) Smith of Plymouth; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph and Perry Smith.
Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Steve Schag officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.