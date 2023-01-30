Carli_Bailey_James_Smith_4fcc3025-db3b-48b6-a981-d2fa963ee0b1_img

James Smith

James A. Smith age 69, resident of Shelby, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. 

Born November 13, 1953 in Shelby to Ralph Thomas and Alberta (Wallace) Smith, he had been a resident of Arizona for numerous years, before moving back to Shelby in 2016. He was a 1972 graduate of Shelby High School and a retired veteran in the United States Air Force. He had worked as a parole officer for several years in Arizona immediately following his retirement. He then was employed by a private contractor to work security at the military base.

