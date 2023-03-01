James Silcox

James Clifford Silcox, age 62, resident of Mansfield, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Born December 21, 1960, in Norwalk, to Jack and Jane (Mainzer) Silcox, he had been an area resident for the majority of his life. James was a 1979 graduate, from Broadview Heights High School in Cleveland. He obtained his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice, from North Central State College in Mansfield, Ohio. He worked as an auxiliary police officer in Plymouth for 10 years. He was employed by Richland County as a corrections officer for 11 years. He currently worked at his son’s business, Silcox Contracting.
He was a devoted born again Christian and was highly involved at the Fusion Church in Lexington. His life-long dream was to meet Jesus, and he never hesitated to share his testimony with everyone he met. In his free time, James loved playing trains with his grandson, spending time with his family, hunting, and fishing. He was also a talented artist and enjoyed painting and reminiscing about his high school band, "The Dead White Kitties" in which he played bass. James had nicknames for all of his family members, which we have included.
He is survived by his wife, Marje “Barbara” (Pontious) Silcox, his mother, Jane Silcox, his children; Zack “Sunny Boy” and (Katie) “Catfish” Silcox of Shelby, Jill “Josie” Lewis of Mansfield, Courtney “Corndog” and (Jeff) “Stretch” Brooks of Mansfield, his grandchildren; Gunther “Stinky Mike” Silcox, Joey “Buttafuoco” and (Alexa) Lewis, Jake “Dake” Lewis, Lexi “Rhea” and (Colton) “Coat-un” Foley, and Carter “CCBD” Brooks, his great-grandson, Niko Foley, siblings; Jeanne Silcox, John (Kate) Silcox, Jeff (Holly) Silcox, Joan Spuhler, and Jessica Likens. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Silcox, his brother-in-law John Spuhler, and his son-in-law Joe Lewis.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby on Saturday March 4th from 3 to 5 PM. A service will follow immediately. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose in Shelby at 6:30 PM.
The family request that guests wear casual attire/camouflage in honor of James.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Silcox Family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.