Whitley_Ramey__James_Silcox__8852a46c-ac35-438a-a49d-8f3b5668ebae_img

James Silcox

James Clifford Silcox, age 62, resident of Mansfield, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

Born December 21, 1960, in Norwalk, to Jack and Jane (Mainzer) Silcox, he had been an area resident for the majority of his life. James was a 1979 graduate, from Broadview Heights High School in Cleveland. He obtained his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice, from North Central State College in Mansfield, Ohio. He worked as an auxiliary police officer in Plymouth for 10 years. He was employed by Richland County as a corrections officer for 11 years. He currently worked at his son’s business, Silcox Contracting.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.