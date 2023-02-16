James S. Will, age 92, passed away peacefully following a long and beautiful life on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 2, 1931 in Shelby to Glenn and Margaret (Fulmer) Will, he had been an area resident for the majority of his life. A 1949 graduate of Shelby High School, he played for the Shelby Blues semi-pro football team after graduation. In 1951 he enlisted with the United States Navy and proudly served until 1954. Upon returning home, he attended the Troy School of Welding and was the owner and operator of Shelby Welding.
James enjoyed motorcycles, traveling and hunting. A true family man, he treasured the time that he spent with his family; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him immense joy. He was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Plymouth and deeply loved his family of faith. He was a proud supporter of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and LifeWise Ministries and he looked forward to the completion of their Viking Character Academy building.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kay (Boudinot) Will whom he married on September 6, 1958; children, Carrie (Leon) Diebler of Bucyrus, Lucy (David) McPeek of Shelby, James (Denise) Will of Willard, and Glenda Engel of Galena; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Hassler.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, 29 Plymouth St., Plymouth, OH 44865. A memorial service will take place immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Linda Kauffman officiating.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church Plymouth, 29 Plymouth St., Plymouth, OH 44865, or Viking Character Academy, 6764 Guthrie Rd., Shiloh, OH 44878.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.