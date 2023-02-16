Anabel_Montgomery_James_S._Will_b48ef7b7-22b4-4747-a506-ab91a6acd467_img

James S. Will

James S. Will, age 92, passed away peacefully following a long and beautiful life on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby surrounded by his loving family. 

Born January 2, 1931 in Shelby to Glenn and Margaret (Fulmer) Will, he had been an area resident for the majority of his life. A 1949 graduate of Shelby High School, he played for the Shelby Blues semi-pro football team after graduation. In 1951 he enlisted with the United States Navy and proudly served until 1954. Upon returning home, he attended the Troy School of Welding and was the owner and operator of Shelby Welding. 

