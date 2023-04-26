Anabel_Montgomery_James_R._Hickman_b7a64bce-dcbe-4660-94b5-71e9f8fa4ac2_img

James R. Hickman

James R. Hickman, age 92 and a long-time resident of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Kingston Assisted Living in Marion, Ohio.

Born December 15, 1930 in Jackson Co., Kansas, the youngest child of the late Christopher M and Dora A (Eames) Hickman.  He was a 1948 graduate of Holton High School in Kansas, attended North Central Technical College in Mansfield, OH and served in the Army Signal Corps as a cryptographer during the Korean conflict. He worked over 37 years for Shelby Mutual Insurance Company in reinsurance accounting and internal auditing, retiring in 1992.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.