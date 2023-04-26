James R. Hickman, age 92 and a long-time resident of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Kingston Assisted Living in Marion, Ohio.
Born December 15, 1930 in Jackson Co., Kansas, the youngest child of the late Christopher M and Dora A (Eames) Hickman. He was a 1948 graduate of Holton High School in Kansas, attended North Central Technical College in Mansfield, OH and served in the Army Signal Corps as a cryptographer during the Korean conflict. He worked over 37 years for Shelby Mutual Insurance Company in reinsurance accounting and internal auditing, retiring in 1992.
On December 3, 1950 James accepted Christ as his Savior. He then became a member of the Church of the Nazarene of Shelby, Ohio. He served in various capacities, including a Sunday School teacher and member of the church board. He loved people and witnessing for Christ with the hope they would find the same joy in Christ he found.
Jim’s family was very important to him. He loved animals, especially dogs. He enjoyed painting pictures of nature. He liked to cook, especially soups to share with others. Reading remained a favorite pastime his entire life.
Survivors include his three sons Larry (LeaAnna) Hickman of Marion, Paul (Julie) Hickman of Tiro and Noel (Vianey) Hickman of Nashville, TN; 16 grandchildren Kayla, Krista, Kendra, Ashley, Hunter, Andrea, Melissa, Chelsea, Christopher, Noelia, Alexander, Brandon, Bradley and 21 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evajean Mae (Hopton) Hickman of Shelby; daughter Ruth Anderson; sisters Mabel Cress, Ruth Hilgenfeld, Laura (Frances) Pelton, Dorothy Cobb; brothers Elmer and Charles Hickman; grandchildren Grant, Kent and Garrett Hickman.
Friends may visit on Monday, May 1 from 9:30 to 11:00 am at the Church of the Nazarene at 111 E. Whitney Avenue, Shelby. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Lester Champer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene for the Student Christian Education Scholarship Fund.
The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
