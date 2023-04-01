Debbi_Watkins_James_Orville_Broaddus_Sr._737bb025-97c8-49af-bb50-fe4b59c306dc_img

James Orville Broaddus Sr.

James Orville Broaddus Sr., 86, passed into the Lord’s presence on March 30, 2023, at his daughter's home in Plymouth, Michigan, where he spent the last eight months of his life. He previously resided in Lexington, Ohio.

He was born September 21, 1936, to the late Caryl O. and Edna L. Broaddus in Harrisonville, MO. Upon graduating high school in 1954 he found work with a pony hitch exhibition team that traveled widely and eventually brought him to Middletown, NY, in 1957, where he met the love of his life, Rusty (Rosann) Pizzo. They married on June 25, 1960, and settled in Brookfield, CT, where they raised their 5 children. This was home for 36 years. After this they briefly lived in Kansas and Missouri before retiring in Mansfield, OH. 

