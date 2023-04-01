James Orville Broaddus Sr., 86, passed into the Lord’s presence on March 30, 2023, at his daughter's home in Plymouth, Michigan, where he spent the last eight months of his life. He previously resided in Lexington, Ohio.
He was born September 21, 1936, to the late Caryl O. and Edna L. Broaddus in Harrisonville, MO. Upon graduating high school in 1954 he found work with a pony hitch exhibition team that traveled widely and eventually brought him to Middletown, NY, in 1957, where he met the love of his life, Rusty (Rosann) Pizzo. They married on June 25, 1960, and settled in Brookfield, CT, where they raised their 5 children. This was home for 36 years. After this they briefly lived in Kansas and Missouri before retiring in Mansfield, OH.
Jim was meticulous and hard working. He lived his life with integrity and zeal. His work career was expansive, including being a stock hand, driving a pony hitch, providing janitorial services, working in the explosives industry, and finally becoming an independent salesman in his later years.
One of the most important facets of Jim’s life was his devotion to the Lord. As a teenager, Jim accepted Jesus as his Savior and faithfully served him for the remainder of his life. He was a member of the Mansfield Gospel Hall where he was an elder for many years. He was also devoted to his family, who brought him much joy. He genuinely loved and cared for them as well as everyone he encountered. Jim was known for his sense of humor, positive disposition, and ability to encourage others.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Rusty; along with his five children, Ruth (John) Hoffman, Jamey (Melissa) Broaddus, Heidi (Dave) Vallance, Lizzie (Andy) Vallance, and Shelly (Andy) Dennison; twenty-two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Bill (Judy) Broaddus; and sister, Kay Botel.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by the family will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI, 49301 (www.hom.org).
