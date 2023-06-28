Angie_Benedict_James_Lowell_“Jim”_Baire_e65ac4f9-bd12-47b2-ad10-6cca70e6139a_img

James Lowell “Jim” Baire

Heaven gained a rogue, a scoundrel, a gentleman and an all-around good guy the morning of Sunday, June 25, 2023.  James Lowell “Jim” Baire was born December 23, 1938, in Lockbourne, Ohio to William “Willie” Baire and Martha (Caudill) Baire.  He passed away at his home in Lucas at the age of 84.  Along with his sister, Patty, the family moved to Carter County, Kentucky when Jim was only three years old.  The hardscrabble life they built there forged in him a work ethic he would one day instill in his children, much to their benefit and chagrin.

Jim graduated from Hitchins High School in 1956, where he excelled on the varsity basketball team.  His pursuit of adventure beyond Carter County led him first to nursing school and then to service to his country.  During his time in the US Army, Jim stood point during the riots in Seoul, South Korea, and while stationed at Fort Campbell Kentucky, he met a lieutenant from Arkansas, Patty Fields.  As an enlisted man, his relationship with Lt. Fields could’ve got him court martialed, but instead turned into a marriage and five children.  Stephen, the first child, died as a two-day old infant, leaving a hole in Jim’s heart that he filled with his love for the children that followed. 

