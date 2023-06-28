Heaven gained a rogue, a scoundrel, a gentleman and an all-around good guy the morning of Sunday, June 25, 2023. James Lowell “Jim” Baire was born December 23, 1938, in Lockbourne, Ohio to William “Willie” Baire and Martha (Caudill) Baire. He passed away at his home in Lucas at the age of 84. Along with his sister, Patty, the family moved to Carter County, Kentucky when Jim was only three years old. The hardscrabble life they built there forged in him a work ethic he would one day instill in his children, much to their benefit and chagrin.
Jim graduated from Hitchins High School in 1956, where he excelled on the varsity basketball team. His pursuit of adventure beyond Carter County led him first to nursing school and then to service to his country. During his time in the US Army, Jim stood point during the riots in Seoul, South Korea, and while stationed at Fort Campbell Kentucky, he met a lieutenant from Arkansas, Patty Fields. As an enlisted man, his relationship with Lt. Fields could’ve got him court martialed, but instead turned into a marriage and five children. Stephen, the first child, died as a two-day old infant, leaving a hole in Jim’s heart that he filled with his love for the children that followed.
He spent his life working hard and making the people around him laugh with his frequently self-deprecating humor. He never failed to charm everyone he encountered and was a solid friend to those who knew him, notably his co-workers at Gorman Rupp, where he worked for twenty-five years.
Jim spent the last forty years of his life with Marilyn “Muff” Ludwig (later Baire). Together Jim and Muff supported, entertained, and often amused their family, including their military veteran family at VFW Post 3494 in Mansfield, where he was a lifetime member as a Korea Defense veteran. Jim was also an outstanding euchre player, whose ability to win a point while three suited with two nines was a source of wonder to some and consternation to others. A charmer until the very end, it was an open secret that all the ladies of the Post were quite smitten with him.
A special note of gratitude is extended to Jim’s daughter Lori, who was always there for him through his later years when her brothers went off to pursue their own adventures.
If you knew Jim, you know who he is survived by. If you’re like Jim, you won’t care if your name is not mentioned. For the record, though, he is survived by his wife Marilyn Baire, of the home and sister Patricia Pope of Johnsville, Ohio, half-brother Nick (Zelda) Rice of Rush, Kentucky, and half-sister Vickie Rice of Rush, Kentucky. He is also survived by his children including sons David (Mindy) Baire, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; Matt (Lisa) Baire of Magazine, Arkansas; Scott (Jackie) Baire of Lorain, Ohio, daughter Lori (Joe) Moran of Mansfield, OH, and stepson Tom (Trish) Ludwig of Ontario, OH. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
There will be visiting hours at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 4pm to 6pm. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 30th at Adario Cemetery at 11am with Pastor Matt Baire officiating. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad will perform military honors at the cemetery. The family is inviting anyone who knew Jim to join them in celebrating his life at VFW Post 3494 on Ashland Road in Mansfield following the service Friday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Richland County in Jim’s memory.
