James Lee “Jimmy” Swanger, Jr., age 61, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in his beloved garage Friday early afternoon, August 26, 2022 following a brief illness.
Jimmy was born August 6, 1961 in Shelby to James L. and Beverly J. (Wenning) Swanger. He lived his entire life in Shelby, attending Shelby schools and Pioneer Career and Technology Center, graduating in 1979. For Jimmy, his work and his passion was cars. Anything to do with cars, Jimmy could do it-whether that be under the hood or making wrecked car look brand new. After starting his family and surviving the flood in 1987, Jimmy changed careers and began working at the Tuby completing his electrician apprenticeship with them and retiring in 2019 under the ArcelorMittal ownership. However, he never quit working on cars as both his family and buddies at work can attest to. Jimmy would always lend a helping hand to anyone who stopped by the garage.
Jimmy is survived by his mother: Beverly; sons: Keith Swanger and Cory Swanger (Keighlee Hecker); grandchildren: Madelyn Melissa Swanger, Thayne Curtis Leroy Swanger, and Kynleigh Sue Gahr; brother: Jeffery (Annette) Swanger; sister-in-law: Julie (Ken) Swanger Ensman; nieces: Kayla (John) Roberts and Erica (Tyler) Fairchild; and great nieces: Brooklyn and Quinn Roberts. Also surviving are Jimmy’s cousins: Marvin (Susan) Jose and Shannon (Roman) Cap- who were more like a brother and sister than cousins; aunts and uncles: Peggy Estep, Joanne Milliron, Charles (Lorraine) Swanger, Douglas (Lorraine) Swanger, and Marilyn Dosier (Tommy Watts); and other cousins, relatives, and friends. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father: James L. Swanger; son: Curtis Lee Swanger; brother: John W. Swanger; maternal grandparents: John and Vella Wenning; and paternal grandparents: Kenneth L. and Esther Swanger.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, September 9, 2022 (the Friday following Labor Day) from 2:30 pm- 4 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where a procession to Oakland Cemetery will immediately follow calling hours. Graveside services will take place at Oakland Cemetery upon the procession arrival from the funeral home (around 4:15 pm). In true Jimmy fashion, casual attire is requested for those attending- nothing fancy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.
