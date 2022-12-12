James L. Roberts, known to family and friends as Jimmy or Firpo, passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 72.
Jimmy was born March 25, 1950 in Willard to the late Roy and Wilma (Wallace) Roberts. He was previously employed by Pioneer Balloon in Willard and retired from Mickey Mart in Shelby. While many people knew Jimmy from his workplace, he was most known for, and always found at the softball field, umpiring. He was a sports fanatic and loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. Jimmy was also an avid card and coin collector and loved to golf in his younger days.
Aside from his hobbies and interests, he was truly a caring and loving brother, uncle, and friend. His love for kids was well demonstrated by his giving and thoughtful personality. Surviving are 4 sisters and a brother: LuAnn (Danny) Parrigan of Shelby, Debbie Neeley of Shelby, Connie (Bill) Furr of Plymouth, Penny Cellar of Shelby, and Brian (Barb) Roberts of Shelby; 7 nieces and 5 nephews; numerous great and great great nieces and nephews; and 3 aunts, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. “Bobby” Roberts and good friend, Al Workman.
The family would like to extend their sincere and special thanks to all the wonderful nurses and staff of Mansfield Kidney Center and OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for all their love, support, and care of Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Kidney Center, 647 Bally Row, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 11 am-1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm. Pastor Rick Lewis will officiate the services with burial following in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh.
