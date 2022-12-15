James “JJ” Floyd Jackson 64, of Mansfield, passed away surrounded by his love ones Tuesday, December 13, 2022. After a long fight against cancer he was finally called home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the dedicated healthcare professionals that had a hand in his care.
Born on July 26, 1958 in Akron, Ohio, JJ was the son of James and Margaret (Hurdt) Jackson. Working in the hospitality industry most of his life, JJ was fundamental in establishing many businesses in the Mansfield area. The changeover of Brown Derby to The Roadhouse is what initially brought JJ to the area. As co-owner of MVP Sports Bar & Grille for the past 15 years, many of his customers became like family. JJ was a hard-working man that would give the shirt off his back if asked. It brought him joy to make his customers happy, he was both the life of the party and a friend you could rely on. He lit up the room with his entertaining personality and rumbling voice. JJ truly lived life to the fullest, he was a Simple Man, devoted father, and great friend.
He is survived by his children, Angeline (Jeff) Meyers, Jason (Kristen) Jackson; their mother, Lea Jackson, Mia and Tyler Jackson and their mother, Sabrina Taylor; his grandchildren, Ava Iannacone and Paige Richardson; his mother, Margaret (Hurdt) Jackson; his siblings, Denny Hurdt, Brian Jackson, Mark Jackson and Renee Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Jackson.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 am – 2:00pm on Tuesday December 20, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamon Street. Father James Halleron will officiate the memorial service beginning immediately at 2:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to cover the service expense and such or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
