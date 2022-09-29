James "Jim: Miller

BUTLER: James (Jim) H. Miller, of Butler, Ohio, was born in Van Wert, Ohio in 1957 and graduated from Crestview High School in 1975. Even long after he had graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a degree in animal husbandry, Jim was an avid Ohio State fan—though his gameday nerves meant he could usually only handle watching the game on replay.
He worked for over 30 years for Shelly & Sands in Mansfield, Ohio, where he served as a mentor and problem solver to many. Anyone who spent any time with Jim knows how much he valued honesty, loyalty, and a hard day’s work.
As much as he deeply enjoyed his work at Shelly & Sands, he was at his happiest working on his farm and spending time with his wife, son, and daughter. Jim showed his children that a good man was also a compassionate and honest one, whose first priority was to take care of his family.
After a valiant four-and-a-half-month struggle, Jim died from complications from a double lung transplant at Ohio State Medical Center on September 25th, 2022. He leaves behind his wife, Jayne Moser; their children, Matthew and Kate Moser Miller; Kate’s husband, Aaron Sperling; and the many extended family members, coworkers, and friends whose lives he touched.
The family wants to express their special gratitude to the wonderful staff at Ohio State University Thoracic ICU; Jim’s sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Don Gates and niece Meg Gates, for their dedication throughout Jim’s long hospital stay; and Peggy Sanchez, for her continued support throughout this difficult time.
In his last unselfish act, Jim chose to donate his body for research and education; the family is not holding funeral services at this time. A celebration of life will occur in the summer of 2023, when the farm will be as Jim loved it: overrun with color and life, and with always more projects to be done.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is serving Jim’s family. Online Condolences may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Bellville/Butler Snyder Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of James Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.