James "Jim: Miller

BUTLER: James (Jim) H. Miller, of Butler, Ohio, was born in Van Wert, Ohio in 1957 and graduated from Crestview High School in 1975. Even long after he had graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a degree in animal husbandry, Jim was an avid Ohio State fan—though his gameday nerves meant he could usually only handle watching the game on replay.

He worked for over 30 years for Shelly & Sands in Mansfield, Ohio, where he served as a mentor and problem solver to many. Anyone who spent any time with Jim knows how much he valued honesty, loyalty, and a hard day’s work.

