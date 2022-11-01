Carli_J._Bailey_James_"Harold"_Gray_0a53c695-aedc-4ef9-a372-ba74629ab009_img

James "Harold" Gray

James Harold Gray, age 85, resident of Mansfield, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

Born July 31, 1937 in East Bernstadt, KY to John and Lena (Shorter) Gray, he had been a Shelby resident before moving to Mansfield in 2018.  A 1955 graduate of Crestline High School, Harold had then joined the United States Marine Corps. He had been employed for numerous years with Estep Trucking as a truck driver and previously owned and operated his own truck as well as worked for many other trucking companies for over 50 years.

