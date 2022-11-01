James Harold Gray, age 85, resident of Mansfield, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Born July 31, 1937 in East Bernstadt, KY to John and Lena (Shorter) Gray, he had been a Shelby resident before moving to Mansfield in 2018. A 1955 graduate of Crestline High School, Harold had then joined the United States Marine Corps. He had been employed for numerous years with Estep Trucking as a truck driver and previously owned and operated his own truck as well as worked for many other trucking companies for over 50 years.
Harold had pastored at multiple evangelical churches in the area throughout his life and was an ordained minister. As a family man, he cherished the time he spent with his brothers, children and especially grandchildren.
He is survived by his three children, Patty Gray of Shelby, Brad (Jennifer) Gray of Mansfield, Jon (Cheryl) Gray of Crestline; 12 grandchildren, Natasha (Ken) Gora, Nicole Walters, Benjamin (Tiffany) Voorhees, Aaron (Christy) Knapp, Maggie (Zeke) Johnson, Hayden (Abbey) Gray, Taylor Rose, Jakob Rose, Ean Harris, Stefanie Huggins, Sabrina Huggins, Landon Gray; seven great grandchildren, one brother Bobby Gray of Crestline; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary "Margie" (Feltner) Gray in 2016; three brothers Herman, Vernon and Donnie Gray.
Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Steve Burkhalter officiating. Military honors will follow immediately after the service with burial will take place at a later date.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayspring Assisted Living at 3220 Olivesburg Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903.
