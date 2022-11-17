Jake_Penwell_James_H._Howard_f808eedc-f7f9-4595-9fc2-11e8cd1855df_img

James H. Howard

James H. Howard, age 88, of Shelby, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home with his wife, Margaret, at his side.

 

