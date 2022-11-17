James H. Howard, age 88, of Shelby, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home with his wife, Margaret, at his side.
Jim was born October 12, 1934 in Coldiron, KY to the late Edward W. and Mossie May (Brock) Howard. Jim and his wife Margaret grew up together, knowing each other since the age of five, and together graduated in 1954 from Wallins Creek High School, Harlan County, KY. They married on December 17, 1955 and briefly moved to Detroit before relocating to Richland County to begin a new career at General Motors in Ontario, where Jim would later retire.
Known for how hard he worked, Jim also managed several rental properties, bought and sold cars, owned a local store, and operated a moving company; always looking to provide the best for his family. In addition to work, he attended the First Freewill Baptist Church of Shelby where, for many years, he was a deacon, taught Sunday School, and served as Sunday School Superintendent.
Jim and Margaret loved to spend their winters in Lakeland, FL where they enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Jim also found peace in fishing and would often take his grandsons out early on summer mornings. He coached Little League when his kids were young and could always be found displaying sports pins in support of his grandkids.
Above all else, Jim loved his family. They are the reason he worked so hard, and nothing gave him more joy. From rowdy family reunions and holidays to intimate conversations, Jim was the definition of a family man; someone everyone could go to, and everyone leaned on. His life goal was to share God’s love with everyone he met, and his family benefits from this legacy of love every day.
His family will remember how his smile was infectious, and how he was always the best-looking man in the room (and he would tell you so!); his gentle demeanor, his fierce love for the Lord, and how when he hugged you, his cologne stayed with you for days. To his grandkids, he was lovingly called “Papaw” and he was friend to so many.
Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Margaret (Osborne) Howard; children: James (Terri) Howard of Shelby, Tim Howard of Shelby, and Tricia (Guy) Vogrin of Cortland; 10 grandchildren: Scott (Jessalynn) Howard, Aaron (Jessica) Howard, Troy (Cara) Howard, Brandon (Felisa) Vogrin, Sara (Edwin) Napol, Heather (Luke) Carpenter, Bethany (Jason) Koenig, A.J. (Kristy) Howard, Savannah Howard, and Steven Howard; 25 great grandchildren: Isabelle, Hannah, Noah, Jacob, Isaac, Joshua, Elisha, Samuel, Grace, Faith, Leah, Israel, Kylie, Khloe, Isaac, Ronin, Wade, Ariyah, Skyler, Peyton, Wyatt, Henry, Nora, Clara, and Sutton; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jim was looking forward to the day he could walk the streets of Heaven with his son, Mark Howard, who passed away in May of 2019. In addition, he was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Earl Howard, Edward Ray Howard, Beulah May Hall, Bessie Richmond, Mattie Payne, Twila Foster, Birdie McKnight, Faye Dodge, and 2 infants; and in-laws: Joseph and Nora Osborne, Edward Osborne, Tracy Osborne, Elizabeth Prater, and Joetta Levering.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11 am. Jim’s grandson, Aaron Howard, will officiate the services with burial following in Little London Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association through their website, www.heart.org/donate.
Online condolences may be left on Jim’s obituary on the funeral home website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or the funeral home Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
