James Franklin Sauder, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on June 19, 1935 to the late Theodore E. and Lalah E. (Patton) Sauder.
James had worked as a fork lift driver for GM Automotive. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was part of Operation Whitecoat Project. Both his parents started the Peoples Hospital in Mansfield. Being that family was very important to James, when his mother became ill, he started working and driving at the age of 13. He quickly became independent especially after the passing of his father when James was 15 years old. He enjoyed driving to see family in Maryland on a regular basis.
Though soft spoken, James was a big jokester and loved messing with everyone. He was an avid fan of cars and boats, especially corvettes, and even owned a 1956 Corvette. He used to drag race and was always looking for ways to make his cars and boats go faster. He enjoyed tinkering with all sorts of automotive engines; there wasn’t much he couldn’t do on a car and was known as an “engine genius.”
James is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Holter) Sauder aka Mom; children, Joleen “My Girl” (David) Byrd, Susie “Zoo Zoo” (Jeff) Baker, Jimmy “Jimbo” Sauder II and Danny “Dap” Sauder; brother, Jack (Lisa) Sauder; grandchildren, Bryan Byrd, Jeb Baker, Qynn Baker, Denise Czado and Karley Sauder; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Mansfield Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1040 W. Cook Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44906. A memorial service will follow beginning at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or to Mansfield Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Wappners is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.