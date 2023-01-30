Hope_Hensley_James_Franklin_Sauder_593c3bdc-0b13-4a23-8ed8-f94de21eb0f2_img

James Franklin Sauder

James Franklin Sauder, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on June 19, 1935 to the late Theodore E. and Lalah E. (Patton) Sauder.

James had worked as a fork lift driver for GM Automotive. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was part of Operation Whitecoat Project. Both his parents started the Peoples Hospital in Mansfield. Being that family was very important to James, when his mother became ill, he started working and driving at the age of 13. He quickly became independent especially after the passing of his father when James was 15 years old. He enjoyed driving to see family in Maryland on a regular basis.

