James Edwin Browning, Bellville, passed away May 14, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born February 10, 1928, in Cromona, KY, to Bill and Mollie (Baker) Browning. James graduated in 1947 from David Lipscomb High School in Nashville, TN.
On June 11, 1950, James married Betty Fern Huffman. They were often referred to as “the sweetest little couple” because of their love for each other and everyone with whom they came in contact. They celebrated 71years and 11 months of love, marriage and devotion.
James is survived by his wife, daughter Marlene (Charlie) Browning Carter, Bellville; grandsons Mike (Jill) Lifer, Jeromesville, Jay (Lisa) Carter, Holly, MI, Chad (Carrie) Lifer, Lebanon, Joel Carter, Altamonte Springs, FL; six great grandchildren: Sarah Lifer, Jarrod Lifer, Zack Carter, Paige Carter, Sadie Lifer, and Brooklynn Lifer; his siblings Enith Browning Bentley, Bobbie (Charles) Whitaker, Sue Browning, Harold Browning; sisters-in-law Betty Huffman, Wilma Huffman, and Patsy Browning. He leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Johnathan Bill; his in-laws John and Bess (Brannon) Huffman; brothers Donnie Browning and Ted (Regina) Browning, sisters-in-law Betty Faye Browning, Lucille Fleming, and Nancy Adams; brothers in-law John (Bug) Huffman, Bill Huffman, John Bentley, Roy Fleming, and Bert Adams.
In January 1949 James enlisted with the U.S. Army and served his basic training at Camp Breckenridge, KY. He was a Corporal and received his release from active duty while stationed with the 101st Airborne at Camp Cook Military Base in CA. After four years in the Army Reserves he was honorably discharged in May of 1955.
He started his career with General Motors at the Fisher Body Plant in Pontiac, MI, in 1954. He retired from General Motors in Mansfield in 1983.
James was a devout Christian whose first love was Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. James was active as an Elder, Sunday School teacher, song leader, and many other church ministries. For 16 years James, and his wife Betty, served as Sojourners for the Church of Christ, Marshall, TX. He and Betty helped build, repair, and grow many Churches of Christ across the United States. They often served as grandparents to the children at Mt. Dora Children’s Home, Mt. Dora, FL.
The family wishes to thank Avita Home Health Care & Hospice, the caring and compassionate nurses, aides and staff at Lexington Court, and Snyder Funeral Home for their compassion, support, and professionalism.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. James’ Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10 am in the Brookwood Way Church of Christ, 248 Brookwood Way, Mansfield. Friends may call the hour prior to the service. Full Military honors will immediately follow on the grounds of the church by Army Honor Guard from Ft. Knox, KY. Interment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sojourners Missions, 5554 Cooks Road, Marshall, TX 75670.
Please visit snyderfuneralfuneralhomes.com to view James’ tribute video or leave a message for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.