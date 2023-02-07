Snyder_Funeral_Homes_James_Butterfield_6625380a-bf6b-435d-8c21-2e792f53094e_img

James Butterfield

James T. Butterfield has died too soon. For anyone that knew him, they would not be surprised as he was never late. Born July 9, 1951 in Galion, he lived his entire life in the same house. Parents were Carlos and Louise (Miller) Butterfield who preceded him in death. Also preceding was a stillborn older brother, Lawrence.

On May 17, 1985 he met Mary (Shaffo) Butterfield and married her one year to the day. Although uncertain about being a father, his two greatest accomplishments were his children Jacob (Gill Foss) Butterfield and Emily Butterfield. He loved spending time with them including many years of swim teams, field trip chaperone, and helping in the school lunchroom. He made a point to spend designated times with each on special trips such as Lake Erie fishing, trips to the Field Museum in Chicago, Renaissance Festivals and days at Put-N-Bay.

