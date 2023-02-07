James Butterfield

James T. Butterfield has died too soon. For anyone that knew him, they would not be surprised as he was never late. Born July 9, 1951 in Galion, he lived his entire life in the same house. Parents were Carlos and Louise (Miller) Butterfield who preceded him in death. Also preceding was a stillborn older brother, Lawrence.
On May 17, 1985 he met Mary (Shaffo) Butterfield and married her one year to the day. Although uncertain about being a father, his two greatest accomplishments were his children Jacob (Gill Foss) Butterfield and Emily Butterfield. He loved spending time with them including many years of swim teams, field trip chaperone, and helping in the school lunchroom. He made a point to spend designated times with each on special trips such as Lake Erie fishing, trips to the Field Museum in Chicago, Renaissance Festivals and days at Put-N-Bay.
He dearly loved his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Jim enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. His travels included almost all of the United States, multiple cruises, trips to China, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Germany and Costa Rica. He was always reading and had a great love of history. He was the King of Useless Trivia.
Jim was a third generation Plumber of 50 years. For 32 of those years he operated Butterfield Plumbing & Heating as well as Galion Sheet Metal. In later years, he worked for Pete Miller Company (Marion) and Vaughn Industries (Carey, OH). He often donated his talents to Habitat for Humanity and other Church service projects in Southern Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and an Indian Reservation.
They say Alzheimer’s is the long good-bye, but in the end it happened all too fast.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the funeral home with Fr. Paul Fahrbach officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Galion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of James Butterfield, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder - Richardson Davis Chapel
To plant a tree in memory of James Butterfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
