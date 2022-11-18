Jame Mortimer

James Matthew Mortimer, 45, passed away November 5, 2022.
James was born February 15, 1977 to Wesley and Susan (Doup) Mortimer in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
James Matthew Mortimer, 45, passed away November 5, 2022.
James was born February 15, 1977 to Wesley and Susan (Doup) Mortimer in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
James is a 1995 graduate of Clear Fork High School and he attended Ohio University. While in high school, James was on the football, wrestling and track teams and was a member of the FFA. Growing up in the country, James was always eager to help both sets of his grandparents with farm chores. He had been employed by Meade Construction for approximately 25 years, where he was a foreman for a roofing crew.
James was an avid Ohio State fan. He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR races and hunting with his friends. James also enjoyed mushroom hunting. He rarely ate them, but rather gave them away to everyone that enjoyed them but couldn’t get out and hunt them for themselves. Most of all he loved to brag about his daughter and show off her most recent pictures to anyone he could.
James was a devoted father, son, brother and friend. He would help anyone that needed it. He had the best smile that was always on his face.
James is survived by his daughter Baylie Marie Mortimer, her mother and James’ partner in life and love, Amanda Lipscomb, his parents, his siblings, Wesley, Jr. (Brenda) Mortimer, Tonya Green (Jack Oyster), Chris (Kristy) Mortimer, Carrie (Matt) Harriman, 12 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and great-nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins, Amanda’s family and an abundance of friends.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Bessie Mortimer and George and Marjorie Doup, and his aunt Kathy Voshall.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to further Baylie’s education. Checks should be made to Baylie M. Mortimer and may be made at any Park National Bank.
A Celebration of James’ life will take place on December 10, 2022 from 3pm-8pm at Heart Hill, 7059 Wheatcraft Road, Butler, Ohio. All are welcome to come share memories of James. Guests are asked to come casual.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve James’ family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.