Jacqueline "Jackie" Weir, age 58, died unexpectedly Monday, March 20, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield.
Born August 5, 1964 in Shelby to Lenvil and Patricia (Alsept) Barnett, she had been a lifelong area resident, most recently residing in Shelby for the last 30 years and previously lived in the Plymouth and New Washington area.
Jacqueline worked for Civista Bank for 27 years and retired to care for her mother and grandchildren. Her family was paramount in her life and at the forefront of her decisions. Jacqueline was a devoted mother and grandmother. She always had their best interest in mind and would do whatever she could to be a constant supporter in their lives. She was a people person and never met a stranger. She was well liked at the bank, and had a special way with her customers and coworkers.
She enjoyed watching sunsets, especially at Clearfork reservoir, and would make trips there frequently to take in the beauty of the day. Jacqueline loved the beach, working puzzles, and playing words with friends.
Survivors include her loving husband Randy, whom she wed on December 6, 1985; children, Rachel (Eric) Ryan of Lexington, and Derek (Zoe) Weir of Lexington; granddaughters, Leah and Sophia, her "lovies"; her beloved grand dog, Puffer; as well as many siblings and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Len and Randy.
Per Jacqueline's request, no funeral services will be observed. She will take flight off the coast of Florida in a memorial ceremony to honor her final wishes.
The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
