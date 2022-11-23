Jack Conrad Daum, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Born July 19, 1923, to the late Clarence P. Daum and Ruth E. (nee` Gilkison) Daum, Jack was the great-great grandson of Mansfield Hedges Gilkison.
Jack Conrad Daum, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Born July 19, 1923, to the late Clarence P. Daum and Ruth E. (nee` Gilkison) Daum, Jack was the great-great grandson of Mansfield Hedges Gilkison.
Jack graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1941. His class was featured in the June 30, 1941, edition of Life magazine. Jack served in the United States Army during WWII as a Staff Sergeant with the 836th Ordnance Depot Company and was stationed in England and France. After returning home, Jack attended Marietta College on the GI bill and graduated with a degree in mathematics in 1951.
Jack married Marcella Jane Winningham on February 9, 1952. Before his retirement, Jack was employed at Stevens Manufacturing, Essex Wire and Hi-Stat. Jack loved the outdoors and had been a Boy and Sea Scout. He avidly read about the Civil War and, at age 16, bicycled from Mansfield to Washington, D.C. with his brother, Bill and cousin, Dick Payne, stopping to eat wild strawberries at Gettysburg.
Jack enjoyed watching football; listening to classical music and light operas; tent camping in Canada—especially Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia—and cats. He was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lexington, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella (2006) and brothers, William (2021) and Gerald (1950).
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Barbara Young and Joann (Craig) Adie; brother, Thomas Daum of Upland, CA; several nieces and nephews; and friend, Judy Ehrensberger.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Mansfield Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Central Ohio for the excellent care and support they provided, especially Valerie, Marisol, Courtney and Chaplain Lee.
Jack fed the wild birds at his farm for 62 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orewiler Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.