Jack B. Mullins

Jack Buran Mullins, 94, of Galion went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.  He is now in the presence of Jesus and rejoicing with his family and many friends who have gone on to Heaven before him.

Jack was born in Hellier, KY on February 8, 1929, to the late Arvil and Judy Mullins. He married Sallie (Counts) Mullins on February 15, 1947, and spent 69 wonderful years together until she went to Heaven in 2016.  They lived in Bartlick, VA until 1967 and Jack had a variety of jobs while there including working in the coal mines, country store owner, school bus driver, barber, and other odd jobs to support his family.  Jack retired from Galion Iron Works in 1991 after 21 years of service.

