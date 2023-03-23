Jack B. Mullins

Jack Buran Mullins, 94, of Galion went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He is now in the presence of Jesus and rejoicing with his family and many friends who have gone on to Heaven before him.
Jack was born in Hellier, KY on February 8, 1929, to the late Arvil and Judy Mullins. He married Sallie (Counts) Mullins on February 15, 1947, and spent 69 wonderful years together until she went to Heaven in 2016. They lived in Bartlick, VA until 1967 and Jack had a variety of jobs while there including working in the coal mines, country store owner, school bus driver, barber, and other odd jobs to support his family. Jack retired from Galion Iron Works in 1991 after 21 years of service.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church in Crestline. He loved the Lord and faithfully served in church as a deacon and in any other way he could. He was constantly helping the pastor around the church with remodeling and repairs. He was loved and respected by all that knew him.
Jack is survived by sons; Randy (Carol) Mullins, Galion, Tony (Sandy) Mullins, of Bellville, and Jackie (Debora) Mullins of Galion; his 6 grandchildren include; Rachel Akers, Matt Mullins, Chantele Mullins, Shannon Mullins, Missy McCleese, and Tory Mullins; 23 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren with 1 more on the way; and sister-in-law Betty Mullins of Bristol TN.
Along with his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifford Mullins, Hatten Mullins, Leonard “Dock” Mullins, Rosbal “Peanut” Mullins, Sidney Mullins, and two infant sisters.
Friends may call on Friday March 24, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Mark A Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North, Galion, OH. Friends and family may also visit Saturday March 25, 2023, 12:00pm-1:00pm at Grace Baptist Church 919 West Thrush Avenue, Crestline, OH. Funeral service to follow at 1:00pm with burial following in Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church.
The family would like to offer a special Thank You to the Mill Creek Nursing Home staff for the loving care that Jack was given during his stay there.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jack or of the Mullins family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf funeral home
