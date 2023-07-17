J. Mark Haddock of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 85 years old.
He was born July 25, 1937, in Great Kills, New York, to Lillian (Smith) and Harold Haddock Sr. He graduated from St. Michael’s University in Burlington, Vermont, with the Class of 1958. Mark was Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Mansfield Plumbing Products, retiring after 19 years of service. Post career, he focused on giving back to the community. Among his volunteer activities were serving on the Board of Directors at Richland Academy of the Arts; being a founding member of Richland School for Academic Arts, where he was Vice President of the governing board; and serving as a representative with S.C.O.R.E.
On July 27, 1963, he married the wonderful and charismatic, Claire Kaditus, in Summit, New Jersey, at St. Teresa of Avila Church. They were a dynamic, energetic couple who ruled the dance floor at every opportunity. Mark was a dedicated husband and father who was a great provider to his family. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He and Claire enjoyed visiting Marco Island during the winter months, leaving the cold of Ohio far behind. In his younger years, he enjoyed sailing. Later, golf and tennis became his favorite sports. Being a member of Westbrook Country Club for 42 years afforded him the opportunity to embrace these passions.
Mark is survived by two children, Elizabeth A. Haddock and M. Katherine (Timothy) Wilson; two nieces, Anita (Edward) Amoroso and Carolyn (Robert) Gould; a great-nephew, Ari Gould; a great-niece, Lindsay Gould; and many cherished family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Claire Kaditus Haddock on September 27, 2022; and brother, Harold Haddock Jr.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44903.
