J. Mark Haddock

J. Mark Haddock of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 85 years old.

He was born July 25, 1937, in Great Kills, New York, to Lillian (Smith) and Harold Haddock Sr. He graduated from St. Michael’s University in Burlington, Vermont, with the Class of 1958. Mark was Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Mansfield Plumbing Products, retiring after 19 years of service. Post career, he focused on giving back to the community. Among his volunteer activities were serving on the Board of Directors at Richland Academy of the Arts; being a founding member of Richland School for Academic Arts, where he was Vice President of the governing board; and serving as a representative with S.C.O.R.E.

