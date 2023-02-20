Irma (Wolf) Holtzworth Schneider, 97, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Irma was born February 13, 1926, in Mansfield, to Bernhard and Dora (Rehberg) Wolf. During WWII, she worked at Tappens, where she met her first husband, Peter Holtzworth. In the 1960’s, she owned Schneider’s Restaurant in Lexington, which was known for its Hungarian goulash. Irma’s goulash was so good, that she would run out of goulash before running out of customers. She retired after 10 years of employment at Hartman’s Electric. In her early years, she enjoyed going to the Liederkranz. Great memories were made at their 160 acres of land with a 10-acre lake, south of Butler. Family and friends would spend weekends, enjoying camping and outdoor activities, and Irma enjoyed feeding them. She liked to keep busy with her hands, and if she wasn’t cooking, she was doing cross stitch, or crocheting pillows or afghans. In her later years, she enjoyed detailed coloring books, especially flowers and angels. Irma was a very caring person, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed playing bingo and scratching lotto tickets. On November 2, 2021, Irma was baptized into the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Phil) Cook, Pat Funk, and Michael (Carol) Holtzworth; grandchildren, Tim (Melinda) Cook, Traci (Tim) Vanover, Todd (Kim) Walker, Trent (Darla) Walker, Trisha Vaughn, Noelle (Brian) Kinyon, and Christopher (Liz) Holtzworth; great-grandchildren, Evan Green, Madelyne Green, Taylor, Trinity, and Peter Cook, Jessica Walker, Sarah (Cody) Gatton, Ciarra (Josh McDonald) Rhump, Andrea (Brandon Faust) Walker, Dylan (Emily) Walker, Nicholas (Haley) Walker, Paige Walker, Lillie (Emilio) Vaughn, Chelsea (Jake) Dayton and Adam Crider; 19 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lulu Wolf; and other family members.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Peter Holtzworth; second husband, Pete Schneider; brother, Ben and Mary Wolf; sister, Inga and Ed Leech; and son-in-law, Dave Funk.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Oak Grove Memorial Park, Lexington.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
The family wishes to thank Crystal Care nurses, aids, and staff, for their wonderful care of Irma.
