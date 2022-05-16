Iris Sue Cassity, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away April 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Sue was born in Covington, Kentucky on January 22, 1946 and raised by her mother Maud Holland Elmas and her father Ali “Alex” Elmas. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in the class of 1964 where she enjoyed cheering in the M-Section. Her first employment was with Sears, Roebuck & Co., Credit Department, in downtown Mansfield. She loved being a clown as ‘Giggles’ along with her youngest daughter Jill as ‘Chuckles’ in the 1980’s.
Sue enjoyed and excelled at acting on stage at Mansfield Playhouse and the Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus under Director Larry Evans. After 28 years, she retired from Mansfield City Schools as an office secretary at Malabar Middle School. She was always her children’s loudest cheerleader at their sports and musical events. She loved her home flower gardens and feeding wild birds.
She was an active member of Sar Shalom Messianic Congregation, Ontario, Ohio led by Rabbi William Hallbrook and Elder Roger Eggeman.
She is survived by her son, John Cassity of Mansfield; daughters, Julie Cassity Gross of Seattle, WA, and Jill Cassity (Andrea Morgan) of Pittsburgh, PA; former husband, Bob Cassity of Mansfield; daughter-in-law, Kathy Long Cassity of Lexington; grandchildren, Brittney Cassity, Tyler Hall, Mikey Gross, Wyatt Gross, and Mae Gross; dear friends, Polly and Jim Shoemaker of Yorktown, IN and their daughters, Amy Murphy and Jennifer Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Special thanks to Southern Care Hospice nurse, Lisa Zaebst Brown and dear friend, Margie Dickerson.
A memorial service will be held at Lake Maria Clubhouse, 370 Vanderbilt Road, Mansfield, OH 44904, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 pm with service beginning at 1:30 pm.
