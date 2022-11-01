Iris L. Reynolds

Iris Lee Reynolds (nee Stilwell), 89, passed away October 31, 2022 in Loveland, Ohio.
Iris grew up in Bluefield, West Virginia and loved telling stories about her childhood and life on the farm. She moved to Ohio with some friends in her 20s and has been here ever since. Iris helped open the Sears building at what's left of the Richland Mall and worked there for many years and she was also a trained beautician. She loved the Girl Scouts and was a Director of a Girl Scout Camp and Troop Leader for many years. She loved animals and treated her pets as though they were her children. They were very spoiled! Iris was an amazing mother and grandmother. She loved her family more than anything and was proud of every single thing they did.
Iris is survived by her daughter Carol and son in law Jim Dillon; grandchildren Melissa (Keith) Stall, Kelly (Mark) Knight, Adam Dillon (fiance Kristie Fenske); great-grandchildren Gavin, Aria, and Ivy; sister Esther (Chris) Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband RJ Reynolds; parents Wylie and Viola Stilwell; brother William; and sisters Virginia and Mamie.
Family will receive friends at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Friday from 10:00 – 11:00am. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Richland Co. Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.