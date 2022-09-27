Irene Frank

Irene Shannon Frank, 90, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25,
2022, in her home in Ashland following a brief illness.
Irene was born on November 27, 1931, in Mount Vernon to Mabel L. Frye Flecknoe and George F.
Flecknoe. She worked at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in the kitchen and in housekeeping, cleaned homes
for several private families, and retired from Knox Surgical Specialists in 1987. Irene was a member of
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. Her love of family and their
accomplishments was something she was very proud of and hosting family gatherings especially
Christmas. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, ceramics, and more recently coloring. She traveled to
Canada and every state in America.
She is survived by her six children, Mary Jane (Jack) Schlairet of Mount Vernon, Charles B. (Julia)
Shannon of Fredericktown, David (Ronda) Shannon of Florida, Kathy Shannon Raby of Ashland, Vicky
(Eric) Massa of Mount Vernon, and Frank (Dawn) Shannon of Ashland; five step-children, Rosemary
(Lynn) Tharaldson of Minnesota, Stephen (Nancy) Frank of Cincinnati, John (Kathy) Frank of
Fredericktown, and Andrew (Sue) Frank of Lewis Center and Son-in-law, Bill Anderson of Zanesville, 23
grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren; sisters Mary Styers of Fredericktown, Patty Carpenter of
Mount Vernon and Frances (Ed) Schlairet of Georgia; step brothers-in-law Myron Frank of Bellfountain,
Wayne (Charlotte) Frank of Danville and Harold Frank of California and step sister-in-law Ousma Frank;
and several nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles B. Shannon Sr., who died July 7, 1987, and her second husband, Robert W. Frank, who died on November 17, 2011; a stepdaughter, Barbara Frank; 2 granddaughters; and brothers George (Estelle) Flecknoe and Frank Flecknoe.
The calling hours will be Wednesday, September 28, from 3:00-7:00 at the Mulberry Street Methodist
Church, 205 N. Mulberry Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050, where a celebration of her life will be Thursday, September 29, at 11:00 a.m., graveside services will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Mount Vernon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mulberry Street Methodist Church.
The Dowds ~ Snyder Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family. To share a memoray or leave a condolence online please visit http://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
