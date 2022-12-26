Irene Elizabeth Tinkey, 83, of Ontario, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Mattawan, Michigan on April 26, 1939 to the late George and Mary (Gardner) Darling.
Irene was known to be very determined and always stayed busy. She had a big heart and was thoughtful of others. She enjoyed being with her family and attending family reunions. Her hobbies included shopping, cooking or baking and gardening with flowers or vegetables. She was very creative and loved to decorate and even made her own greeting cards. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Terry) Quarry; granddaughter, Tammy Quarry; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; two brothers, Paul (Nikki) Darling and Karl Darling who was named after his dad; sister, Linda (Greg) Darling; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years whom she married April 30, 1957, Karl “Gus” Tinkey; grandson, Shawn Quarry; brother, George “Buddy” Jr. (Martha) Darling; sisters, Lorraine Hickman and Mary Lou (Jerry) Gunter; and sister-in-law, Elnora Peabody.
No services will be held at this time. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
