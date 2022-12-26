Hope_Hensley_Irene_Elizabeth_Tinkey_3ebf8b0f-0d30-4b3e-a91d-fd56aac6e8aa_img

Irene Elizabeth Tinkey

Irene Elizabeth Tinkey, 83, of Ontario, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Mattawan, Michigan on April 26, 1939 to the late George and Mary (Gardner) Darling.

Irene was known to be very determined and always stayed busy. She had a big heart and was thoughtful of others. She enjoyed being with her family and attending family reunions. Her hobbies included shopping, cooking or baking and gardening with flowers or vegetables. She was very creative and loved to decorate and even made her own greeting cards. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

