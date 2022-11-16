Irene Anderkin of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Dublin, Ohio. She was 91 years old.
Irene was born June 28, 1931, in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, one of ten children of the late Suda (Riddle) and Charles Carter. She retired from Tyco after many years of service. Irene married the love of her life, John Anderkin, in 1950 and they shared 58 years together until his death in 2008. Irene was a member of Mansfield Baptist Temple and was devout in her faith, putting the church before all else in her life. She was lovingly called “Sarge” due to her outlook on life that categorized everything as black or white with no gray areas—right was right and wrong was wrong. She was active in children’s church and the kitchen. She enjoyed gardening and canning her vegetables. Irene was an amazing cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Her home was immaculate and she was always cleaning something. Traveling was one of her favorite activities.
Irene is survived by a daughter, Sondra (Paul) Doucher; two grandchildren, Paul (Sara) Doucher II and Elizabeth Doucher; a great-grandson, Jack Doucher; a step grandchild, Kimberly Doucher; two step great-grandchildren, Alexis and Jamison Piascik; many nieces and nephews; best friends, Barb Keiser, Sandy Kovatch and Cheryl Carroll and many other friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by nine siblings.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Mansfield Baptist Temple, 752 Stewart Rd. North, Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Al Humble will follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mansfield Baptist Temple or the American Heart Association.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
