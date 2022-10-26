Whitley_Ramey__Inez_Armstrong_e68a9392-ec59-435d-93b6-98128e4c0264_img

Inez Armstrong

Inez Armstrong, age 82, resident of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at The Willows of Willard. 

Born December 4, 1939 in Salyersville, Kentucky to George and Nettie (Ray) Montgomery, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life.  

To plant a tree in memory of Inez Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.