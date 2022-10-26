Inez Armstrong, age 82, resident of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at The Willows of Willard.
Born December 4, 1939 in Salyersville, Kentucky to George and Nettie (Ray) Montgomery, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life.
She was a former office manager of Worner Roofing. Inez had a cheerful and fun personality. A social butterfly, she made friends easily and didn't know a stranger. She always had positive and encouraging words for her friends and family and had a way of making everyone feel special. Inez enjoyed shopping, camping, and gardening. She was a member of the American Legion O'Brien Post #326. Inez was happiest in the company of her loving family. Her bright smile will be greatly missed and forever treasured.
Survivors include her children, Tim (Teresa) Armstrong of Shelby; John (Lori) Armstrong of Medina; Lori (Des) Donnenwirth of Shelby; step-son, Lannie (Sharon) Tackett of Morehead, KY; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Duke (Cindy) Montgomery of Mansfield, Emily (Dan) Hughes of Mansfield, Si (Cathy) Montgomery of Westerville, Chuck (Sherri) Montgomery of Mansfield, Lou (Casey) Bennett of Houston, TX; Inez's loving cat, Presley, that never left her side; her beloved neighbors Jack and Judy Hoover; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William C. Armstrong; sister Jan Bryson; brother Bill Montgomery; sister-in-law, Ali Montgomery; and nephews Jeremy and Todd Montgomery.
Friends and family are invited for visitation at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor James Robinson officiating with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 / https://t2t.org/donate/, and St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / www.donors@stjude.org
