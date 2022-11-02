Mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 44F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 6:12 pm
Hyden Ezra Esterline
Hyden Ezra Esterline passed away in OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the age of 9 days old. Full obituary on SnyderFuneralHomes.com
https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Hyden-Ezra-Esterline?obId=26264002#/obituaryInfo
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Family-Owned Chapel
