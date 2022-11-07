Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Huston_Nolen_a58b4bd5-7cab-4ad9-854a-a2d6309be68b_img

Huston Nolen

Huston Nolen, 83 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Ohio State University Medical Center East. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Lana, of 56 years, his son, Tom and his daughters, Karla and Tara at the time of his passing.

Huston was born on June 20, 1939 in Olive Hill, KY to Theodore Nolen and Alfie Pearlie "Pearl" Back. He attended Mansfield City Schools and enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Army 11th Airborne Division until his honorable discharge in 1962. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local 169, Amvets Post 26, Mansfield Masons Venus Lodge, the Aladdin Shrine Mansfield Shrine Club, and an active Hillbilly Shriner.

