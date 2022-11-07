Huston Nolen, 83 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Ohio State University Medical Center East. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Lana, of 56 years, his son, Tom and his daughters, Karla and Tara at the time of his passing.
Huston was born on June 20, 1939 in Olive Hill, KY to Theodore Nolen and Alfie Pearlie "Pearl" Back. He attended Mansfield City Schools and enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Army 11th Airborne Division until his honorable discharge in 1962. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local 169, Amvets Post 26, Mansfield Masons Venus Lodge, the Aladdin Shrine Mansfield Shrine Club, and an active Hillbilly Shriner.
Huston Retired from AK Steel in 1995 and enjoyed his retirement traveling, watching his grandkids play sports and being actively involved in their lives. He enjoyed watching sporting events on television, particularly ice skating. Huston enjoyed spending time at home, but when he did venture out, he liked watching and participating in parades where he frequently participated with his Shrine Club. He was the collector of "stuff" and he loved free samples of any kind, in turn donating his collected treasures to the grandkids. He enjoyed old cars and always had a story to tell about one of his life experiences. Most importantly, Huston loved his family and they were always his priority.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his son, Tom (Kathy) Nolen; daughter, Karla Hill; daughter Tara (Terry) Rogers; grandchildren, Thomas Carroll, Amanda Lewis, Dustin Nolen, Kirsti Nolen, Jacob Hill, Megan Hill, Cade Rogers, Cailyn Rogers and Clete Rogers; mother-in-law, Luba Herrick; sister, Ines (Vernon) Bond; sisters-in-law, Louise Nolen, Sandi (Dale) Rose, Beckie (Randy) McKee; and brothers-in-law, Jim (Carla) Herrick, Richard (Ginny) Herrick.
Huston was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Pearl Nolen; his brothers, Hurtice Nolen and Dolson Nolen; sister-in-law, Carol Nolen; his brother-in-law, John Herrick; and his father-in-law, Harold E. Herrick.
Calling hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH. A Masonic service will follow at 8:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held for the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital in Dayton, OH or in Erie, PA.
