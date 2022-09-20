Howard Keith Baird, age 89, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Howard was born September 8, 1933, in Shelby to Virgil and Florence (Stroup) Baird and was a lifelong resident of Shelby. Howard learned to farm at a very early age, when a farm accident severely injured his father. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was elected “most courteous” of his senior class. He truly was a gentle courteous man who loved farming, western square dancing, Cleveland sports teams, Shelby Whippet sports, and was the #1 fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
Howard was a Private First Class in the 3rd Armored Division of the US Army, stationed in Gelnhausen, Germany. On June 11, 1955, he married Marjorie Maxine Hartz at the First Lutheran Church in Shelby. Howard and Marjorie made their home on the Baird family farm in rural Shelby, where they lived for 67 years and raised five children. In addition to farming, Howard worked as a quality inspector at Quanex for 30 years, retiring in the late 1980s. He was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church, Shelby and served on the YMCA Board of Directors when the Y building was built.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his grandson: Eric Baird; brother: William Baird; and brother-in-law: Nace Berdanier. In addition to his wife of 67 years, Marjorie, he is survived by his children: H. Kim (Laurie) Baird of Cincinnati, Steve (Patty) Baird of Sylvania, Todd (Nancy) Baird of Ontario, Kevin (Tammi) Baird of Solon, and Michele (Brian) Glenwright of Ontario; 15 grandchildren: Ellen (Jon) Perez, Kelly (Rob) Blundred, Brian (Kendall) Baird, Ryan (Jodi) Baird, Adam (Ellen) Baird, Megan Baird, Caitlyn (Mike) Gallagher, Scott (Annie) Baird, Dr. Andrew Baird (fiancé Alyssa Rivera), Blake, Hailey and Emma Baird, and Logan, Alec, and Ethan Glenwright; 13 great grandchildren: Andrew, Maggie, Ryan, Oliver, Louis, Flynn, Mariah, Josselyn, Frankie, Bennett, Genevieve, Matthew, Henry, and baby girl on the way; sisters: Doris Berdanier and Sally (Phillip) Niedermeier; sister-in-law: Patricia Baird; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Howard was a family man who cherished family time with his children and grandchildren. His children held an 89th surprise birthday party for him on August 28th, and he was “all smiles” that day!
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875, where funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:00 am. Pastor Rus Yoak will officiate and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby, where military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway Street, Shelby, OH 44875.
