Howard J. Mathis, age 68, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, he was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born September 15, 1953 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Charles J. and Marie M. (Howard) Mathis. He attended St. Peter’s and Malabar High School. Howard worked at Essex Wire until they closed, then went on to work at Hi-Stat until leaving the workforce to care for his parents until their passing.
Howard enjoyed listening to his favorite heavy metal music, searching high and low for crosses and magnets to add to his already large collection at flea markets with his sister Margie and friend Pat Corwin, and playing computer games. But above all else he enjoyed using his artistic outlook to create a myriad of figurines out of reclaimed metal. His one of a kind, handmade creations included several characters, a plane, a tank, and pretty much anything that popped into his mind. His creativity will live on through his creations.
He is survived by his son Ryan Mathis, sister Margie (Larry) Schmahl of Lucas, Ohio, sister-in-law Carol Mathis of Sims, North Carolina, several nieces and their families, as well as numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his brother Charles Mathis, sister Sandra Barrick, and nephew CJ Mathis.
The Mathis family will receive guests on August 1, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Snyder Funeral Homes Lexington Avenue Chapel, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
