Howard Allen Koons

Howard A. Koons, 85, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully on Wednesday April 12, 2023 at Galion Community Hospital following a lengthy decline in health.
He was a lifelong Bucyrus resident where he was born on February 9, 1938 to the late Robert D. and Jeanette I. (Morton) Koons. At the early age of 12, Howard learned the value of hard work by helping Arnulf Rindfuss on the farm. As a young man Howard was also very gifted and talented on the basketball court and a dominating force for the Holmes Liberty Pirates. For a brief period, he held the Crawford County single game scoring record with 46 points, only to be shown up by his brother, Delbert one week later by his 56-point game. Some of Howard’s awards include being named a 1955-56 Toledo Blade All-Star selection, Crawford County All-Star First Team and being inducted into the Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Howard went on to graduate from Homes Liberty in 1956 and on November 30, 1958, married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie J. Alheim who survives.
Howard spent 37 years working at Timken and retired as a Shipping Supervisor. Being not one to sit still, he then kept busy by driving dump truck for Herb Jones, mowed at the Bucyrus Country Club, drove truck for Mohawk Mechanical in Shelby and served as an assistant for Donald Eppley Home & Repair Business. Howard was proud to have served on the Col. Crawford, Crawford County, Mid-Ohio and Pioneer School Boards for many years and also served on the Ohio Central Region School Board Executive Committee.
Everything Howard did seemed to involve being around others and his family being first and foremost. There were many family gatherings which included throwing cornhole and playing euchre, and they all cherished time spent decorating floats which they rode on, in several Bratwurst Festival parades. He actively followed his children and grandchildren with their activities and proudly recited their names shortly before his passing. His family will always remember his sense of humor, especially the pillow joke.
Howard believed in giving back to his community and one way he did this was through the basketball hoop shoot game that he built. This was set up year after year for many years at the Bratwurst Festival and proceeds were given to different school groups for their benefit.
Howard and Bonnie were fortunate to share some great laughs and good times together. They, along with their group enjoyed many weekends square dancing and were also talented at dancing the polka. So much so, they won a dance contest at the German Village Octoberfest.
Howard appreciated classic cars and though owning several throughout his life, he was particularly fond of his 1932 Ford 1 Ton Flatbed and his 1965 Mustang convertibles. One being yellow and the other being green. He had quite the collection of metal toy trucks and some of Howard’s hobbies included mowing, woodworking, and crossword puzzles. He enjoyed watching any sports on TV but always cheered for Duke, Ohio State, and his Cleveland Indians.
In addition to Bonnie, his wife of 64 years, Howard is survived by children, Stephen, and Karen (Rob) Grassick; grandchildren, Joshua, Kassandra, Kristyn, Amber, Robert, Adam and Alex; 17 great grandchildren; two brothers, Delbert and Lester Koons as well as extended family members. He was preceded in death by two infant daughters; son, Gary L. Koons and siblings, Robert, Julia and Ellen.
His family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Tuesday, April 18 at Wise Funeral Service, where his funeral will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday with Pastor Hunter Hickman officiating. Burial will follow in Brokensword Cemetery.
If desired, donations can be made payable to Crawford County Council on Aging or a charity of the donor’s choice. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute wall at www.wisefuneral.com.
Funeral home : Wise Funeral Service
