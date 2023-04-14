David_Wise_Howard_Allen_Koons_f476d372-d25d-4c23-9249-a136bdabe72b_img

Howard Allen Koons

Howard A. Koons, 85, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully on Wednesday April 12, 2023 at Galion Community Hospital following a lengthy decline in health.

He was a lifelong Bucyrus resident where he was born on February 9, 1938 to the late Robert D. and Jeanette I. (Morton) Koons. At the early age of 12, Howard learned the value of hard work by helping Arnulf Rindfuss on the farm. As a young man Howard was also very gifted and talented on the basketball court and a dominating force for the Holmes Liberty Pirates. For a brief period, he held the Crawford County single game scoring record with 46 points, only to be shown up by his brother, Delbert one week later by his 56-point game. Some of Howard’s awards include being named a 1955-56 Toledo Blade All-Star selection, Crawford County All-Star First Team and being inducted into the Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Howard went on to graduate from Homes Liberty in 1956 and on November 30, 1958, married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie J. Alheim who survives.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Koons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.