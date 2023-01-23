Hope_Hensley_Herman_Goettl_2a009c30-4784-4381-9146-c26c357af284_img

Herman Goettl

Herman Goettl, 92, of Lucas, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Mansfield Memorial Homes. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on November 8, 1930 to the late Karl and Ida (Lantzenlechner) Goettl.

Herman was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 1951-1953. He owned and operated his own business, Herman Goettl Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed fishing, antique cars and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed reading and learning about history, especially world history. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

